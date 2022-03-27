Talking Heads Members ‘Struck Head on by a Drunk Driver’

Talking Heads members Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth were involved in a car accident, struck head-on by an alleged drunk driver.

In a post to Facebook, Frantz detailed what happened.

“Two weeks ago tonight I was driving on the Post Road, U.S. Route 1 with Tina Weymouth when we were struck head on by a drunk driver who was driving on the wrong side of the road,” the drummer explained. “Incredibly, we walked away from the collision.”

Frantz’s timeline places the incident on March 13. According to the musician, his wife and bandmate Weymouth suffered the worst injuries.

“Tina had a cat scan and suffered three fractured ribs and a fractured sternum,” Frantz noted. “She’s been in a lot of pain but she will get better with time. I give thanks to our guardian angels and to the Ford Motor Company for building a car that protected us from getting killed.”

Frantz’s post, which can be seen below, was accompanied by a picture of a seriously damaged white Ford SUV. Further details about the accident, including police evidence relating to the other party’s blood alcohol content, has not been made available.

A representative told Pitchfork that Weymouth is “a bit banged up in the accident but is resting and doing well. With the type of injury she had, rest is a key part of the recovery process. Chris is taking good care of her.”

Frantz and Weymouth were students with David Byrne at the Rhode Island School of Design in the early ‘70s. They’d later move to New York, where the trio founded Talking Heads in 1975. While the lineup would be augmented over the years, Frantz, Weymouth and Byrne remained its foundation. The group released eight studio albums before disbanding in 1991. Talking Heads were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.