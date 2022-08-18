Take A Look At The Largest Home In Maine

Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000 square foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful.

A highlight inside of the home is a library that is hidden under the grand staircase. When I first browsed images of the estate the staircase was a feature that stood out to me, along with the solarium that must be the perfect spot on a sunny but cold winter day. If you don't get lost inside Oak Hall, you might be hard to locate with a large lawn, gardens, and several landscaping pieces that tie the property together.

Dining hall via Zillow Dining hall via Zillow loading...

Ira Cobe was a lawyer and venture capitalist from Boston who vacationed in the Belfast area during the summers. In the summer of 1891 Cobe met Anne Watts, and the two would marry in the summer of 1892. The Cobe's would regularly come back during the summers so Anne could visit with family and friends. They had moved to Chicago where Ira and partners established a firm responsible for funding most of the street railways and elevated railroads in the Chicago area. It turns out that Mr. Cobe was a pretty big deal in Chicago and Boston. We are lucky enough that he found a summer home in Maine.

The Great Gatsby of Maine?

The Cobe's were known to throw elegant parties similar to the Great Gatsby. In fact, one time they hosted a wedding at Oak Hall and they fully furnished it for the new couple. Anne and Ira did not have children of their own, and they ended up leaving parts of their estate for the Girl's Home of Belfast, Waldo County Hospital, and a library among others.

Oak Hall withstanding the test of time.

The property has been well taken care of and maintained throughout its history. There is a modern but sophisticated look to the estate now, and it is holding strong.