When it comes to Maine real estate, there is no shortage of absolutely breathtaking homes. Though none ever seem to exemplify the epitome of Maine quite a like a log-built home on Maine's historic Moosehead Lake.

Not only is this currently the most expensive home for sale in the Moosehead region, it's also arguably the most beautiful, too. Listed at $2,500,000.00, the Chalet-style house offers amazing view of Moosehead Lake as well as a ton of incredible indoor features. Brokered by Folsom Realty Group, the estimated mortgage payment on this Maine escape is estimated at just over $10,000 a month.

From the handcrafted staircase to the built in sauna, this home has so much to offer it's hard to capture in just a few photos. There are three fireplaces, a custom chandelier and ceilings made of gorgeous redwood.

At nearly 6,500 square feet, the custom-built home boasts 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. In addition, you'll find an equally massive attached 3-car garage. Plus if you have a boat, you'll find plenty of room to dock that, too. The home comes with 303 feet of water frontage on Moosehead Lake, including a state-of-the-art dock system.

You've gotta see this house!

Moosehead Lake Mansion 29 W Cove Pt, Greenville Maine, offers some amazing features & views!

