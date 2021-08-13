Let’s take a Tour of this Waterfront Home in Mapleton

The real estate industry in Aroostook County has been booming since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Many people are looking to come to our corner of the world to enjoy the four seasons, scenery, and privacy that you can't get anywhere else. There have been many residents in the area who have stayed, but have changed homes. If you are looking for a home in the area, check out this lakefront property in Mapleton.

A local real estate mogul will take us on a quick video tour of the house that has phenomenal views of Hanson Lake, as well as an in ground 24-foot-long pool! Given that the heat index has been pushing triple digits this week, I think today might be a good day to test out that pool? There are a few benefits to living on this lake that weren't able to make the final cut, so I'll fill you in.

Get our free mobile app

Hanson Lake in Mapleton is quiet and beautiful. In the fall time you may hear the loons before they migrate south for the winter. The sounds are peaceful and pairing that with a view of the lake, you are going to be in your happy place in no time. This place is great because you have the views and privacy of a lake, and only a 5-minute drive into Presque Isle for any of your shopping essentials. The neighborhood and surrounding area of Mapleton is a great place to raise a family with an elementary school and an active recreation department. Have I sold you on this yet? Let's take the tour together. Take it away, Leigh!



So what did you think of the home? Are you ready to make an offer the seller can't refuse? Or maybe this next house is in your price range?