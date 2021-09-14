Suspect Arrested in Deadly Biddeford, Maine Shooting

Maine State Police say a suspect is in custody in New Hampshire in connection with a shooting in Biddeford, Maine Tuesday afternoon that left a 31-year-old man dead.

Biddeford Police responded to a 911 call at 3:14 pm from 26 Union Street reporting a man had been shot. When officers arrived at the three-story apartment house, they found the victim dead on the front porch. The suspect had fled the scene, according to Maine Public Safety Department spokesperson, Shannon Moss.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit – South responded to the scene along with the State Police Evidence Response Team and the Computer Crimes Unit.

The victim of the shooting was identified as 31-year-old Douglas Michaud of Biddeford. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner is expected to conduct postmortem examinations on Wednesday.

Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the U.S. Marshal’s Maine Violent Offender Task Force arrested the suspect without incident in Durham, New Hampshire, Moss said.

The suspect is identified as 30-year-old Randal J. Hennessey of Biddeford, Maine. Hennessey was booked at the Strafford County, N.H. Jail and charged with being a Fugitive from Justice. Further charges are pending.

Crime scene technicians and analysts were processing the scene Tuesday evening and are expected to be at the residence on Union Street on Wednesday as well. Maine State Police Detectives, Biddeford Police and Agents from the U.S. Marshal’s Service assisted in searching for Hennessey.

It's not known if Hennessey has a criminal record or what the motive for the shooting might have been.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Michaud was the owner of the apartment building.