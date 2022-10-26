The FBI has released surveillance footage from a Walgreens store in Houlton taken several weeks ago that provides additional confirmation that a missing Florida boy was in northern Maine.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children issued an update on Tuesday in the case of 6-year-old Jorge "JoJo" Morales, of Miami, who was allegedly abducted by his father and grandmother.

The news release said JoJo's father, 44-year-old Jorge Morales, and paternal grandmother, 68-year-old Lilliam Peña Morales could be seen on the surveillance footage taken at the Houlton store. Both Jorge and Lilliam Morales are wanted on a felony charge of Interfering with the Custody and Concealing of a Minor.

Investigators previously said an abandoned SUV found in late August near Houlton, Maine along the Canadian border is likely connected to the disappearance of the 6-year-old Jorge "JoJo" Morales of Miami, Florida.

The boy was reported missing on August 27th, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The vehicle- a GMC Yukon - was found on August 29th by the U.S Border Patrol on the Foxcroft Road between Littleton and Houlton, Maine. The Miami-Dade (Florida) Police Department reported that personal items discovered in and around the vehicle belonged to JoJo Morales.

NewsCenter Maine reported that JoJo's mother, Yanet Leal Concepcion, said she and the boy's father have shared custody, and that “he talked about living off the grid and had been using only cash to pay for his expenses over the last year.”

Concepcion said her son is on the autism spectrum and sometimes has difficulty communicating.

AMBER alert issued for missing Miami boy who may be in Maine or New Brunswick

A Missing Child Alert issued in Florida on August 31 was later upgraded to an AMBER alert. Investigators say the boy, his father and grandmother are now likely in eastern Canada.

Investigators are asking anyone with credible information related to this case to please call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477. You can also report a sighting to the NCMEC online at missingkids.org.