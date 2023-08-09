Surprised? 20 Most Expensive Beach Towns in the World Include 5 from Maine, Massachusetts

I'm totally surprised that the most expensive beach town in the world is right here in Massachusetts. As a matter of fact, 4 of the top 5 are in New England with one more making the top 20. Since we live here in one of the busiest, most popular vacation destinations in the world it's easy to take our fabulous beaches and quaint towns for granted while dreaming of other parts of the world for our beach holidays but alas, New England has quite a corner on the priciest of beach towns to vacation.

That all said, we are so absolutely fortunate that we can do day trips or overnight getaways to these breathtaking, must-visit havens that draw visitors from around the world. And get this, according to SiLive.com, more than half of the 20 beach destinations that made this list are in the United States. According to SiLive.com this list is based on a single overnight stay in towns with at least one beach and a minimum of 20 hotels, inns, or resorts on the water or in the town square area.

default Town of Nantucket via Facebook loading...

So let's get started with the #1 most expensive beach town in the world and that's Nantucket off the coast of Cape Cod in Massachusetts where the least expensive room during the height of beach season is $694 per night. According to SiLive.com, that is more than $200 more expensive than staying by the beach in Positano on southern Italy's luxurious Amalfi Coast which came in second. I absolutely love the quaint, cobblestone streets, adorable boutiques, and mouthwatering restaurants on Nantucket.

Town of Nantucket via Facebook Town of Nantucket via Facebook loading...

Meanwhile here's the complete list including the least expensive price per night during the height of beach and travel season in these areas which includes Provincetown on Cape Cod and Kennebunkport, Bar Harbor, and Portland in Maine.

1. Nantucket, Massachusetts at $694 per night

2. Positano, Italy at $481 per night

3. Montauk, New York at $478 per night

4. Saint-Tropez, France $440 per night

5. Kennebunkport, Maine at $406 per night

6. Provincetown, Massachusetts at $404 per night

7. Capri Town, Italy at $399 per night

8. Bar Harbor, Maine at $384 per night

9. Monaco at $381 per night

10. Santa Monica, California at $360 per night

11. Rehoboth Beach, Delaware at $359 per night

12. Cape May, New Jersey at $346 per night

13. Portland, Maine at $317 per night

14. Ocean City, New Jersey at $310 per night

15. Ibiza, Spain at $310 per night

16. Santa Eulària des Riu, Spain at $307 per night

17. Platis Gialos, Greece at $299 per night

18. Amalfi, Italy at $295 per night

19. Pismo Beach, California at $293 per night

20. Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy at $292 per night

Have a Blast at These 15 Amusement and Water Parks in New England