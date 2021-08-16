When she's not fighting crime or penning comics, she may be hiking up the cliff that overlooks Sand Beach at Acadia National Park.

Nicole Maines, 23, is the actress who plays Dreamer, the alter ego of Supergirl on the CW Network. She joined the cast in season 4. Season 7 this fall will be the show's final run. She got the gig when the network advertised for a transgender actress and Nicole, who is trans, fit the role.

Big-time fans of Dreamer and the DC Universe, in general, are hoping that the CW Network will develop something new for the character when Supergirl ends for good this fall. In the meantime, the former art major at the University of Maine in Orono has taken up a new trade, that of writing comics for DC.

DC Pride #1 is an anthology collection of nine new stories featuring characters like Dreamer, Batwoman, Harley Quinn, and Poison Ivy, among others. "The people at DC gave me an incredible amount of trust," she told Down East Magazine this month

So what does she do for fun when she returns to the area? Apparently, she likes to hike, and her favorite hike is the Beehive Trail at Acadia National Park. "I’m not a real athletic hiker, so it’s the perfect level of challenge for me," she tells the readers of Down East Magazine.

As you're probably aware, one big highlight of the Beehive Trail is the enormous heights that one must endure while climbing up granite steps and using iron rung railings. If you can hold down your lunch while looking down onto Sand Beach and across the water, it's a pretty impressive sight to see.