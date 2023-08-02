Stuff The Bus: Collecting School Supplies for Aroostook County
Get ready to Stuff the Bus Aroostook County. Donate new school supplies at this year's event to help over 1000 County students in 20 different schools.
Stuff The Bus 2023
The United Way of Aroostook is teaming up with local community partners to help send students in northern Maine back to school with the supplies they need.
Collecting at the Houlton Walmart on Thursday, August 3
You can make your donations in person at the Houlton Walmart on Thursday, August 3 from 2 pm to 5 pm. We’ll be located right by the front door. Townsquare Media is broadcasting live.
Collecting at the Presque Isle Walmart on Friday, August 4
On Friday, August 4, we’ll be at the Presque Isle Walmart from 2 pm to 5 pm to collect school supplies. We'll be live on the air at the event.
Come by and say hi to people from Adopt-A-Block, ACAP, United Way and Townsquare Media.
Walmart Registry and ACAP
There are also places to drop off supplies at all ACAP locations in Aroostook County.
You can make a donation by going to the Walmart Registry link on the United Ways Facebook page.
Help a County Student in Need
Make a difference in the lives of students in Aroostook County. Thank you to all who help out with this great event every year.