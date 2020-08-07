Stuff The Bus: Collecting School Supplies for Aroostook County

Stuff The Bus was at Houlton Walmart Thursday and we had a great time helping students get back to school.We're at the Presque Isle Walmart Friday from 3-6 pm. See how you can help donate supplies below:

Stuff The Bus at Houlton Walmart:

There are so many ways “Stuff The Bus” helps are communities. It brings us together with a purpose to help others who need it the most. Students who get these supplies will have what they need for success. That’s our goal.

It’s easy to donate. Adopt-A-Block has backpacks already with school supplies. You can get them at Walmart Thursday and Friday at a really great price. This is a convenient and affordable way to give a lot this year to students K-12.

Over 700 backpacks were donated last year. With your help and generosity, we can surpass that goal this year.

Families have a lot going on this year going back to school. Let’s help take some of the financial costs off the table.

Listen live on the radio, app and streaming. We’ll talk on air to the organizers and people who stop by. We’ll have some gun with the focus on the importance of getting these supplies to County students.

United Way of Aroostook, North Country Auto and Townsquare Media are broadcasting live from Houlton Walmart, August 6 from 3-6 pm and Presque Isle Walmart from 3–6 pm on August 7th. Thanks to ACAP & Adopt-A-Block for always being a big part of this community event.

Come by and drop off supplies. You can also bring supplies to the United Way of Aroostook at the Aroostook Centre Mall.

Supplies needed are 24-packs of crayons, filler paper, 12-packs of colored pencils, 8 packs of markers, notebooks, binders and backpacks. Your generosity is appreciated.

Thanks for your support. This year’s event is brought to you by North Country Auto.

Take a look at some of the photos from last year's 'Stuff The Bus' in Houlton and Presque Isle.