Student Hit by Delivery Truck on Bates College Campus

Police say a student was taken to the hospital after being hit by a delivery truck on the Bates College campus in Lewiston shortly after noontime Wednesday.

Lewiston Police say the delivery truck was backing up outside Parker Hall around 12:10 p.m. when it struck a female student.

The Bates Student newspaper reported the student remained on the ground for a time until campus EMTs arrived. An ambulance from Lewiston Fire and EMS Department arrived minutes later and the young woman was transported to Maine Medical Center. The extent of her injuries are not known, although one witness said it appeared the student may have a broken leg.

Lewiston Police remained on the scene taking witness statements and continue to investigate.

The truck was a W.B. Mason office products delivery truck, according to the campus newspaper.

We will update this article as new information becomes available.