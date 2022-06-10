Streaks Snapped Red Sox Lose to Angels 5-2 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox 7-game winning streak ended on Thursday night, while the Angels long 14-game losing streak ended as well as the Red Sox lost to the Angels 5-2. Shohei Ohtani outdueled Nick Pivetta on the mound.

Pivetti, had won his last 5 games. He allowed 6 hits and 3 runs in 5.0 inning. He struck out 11 and walked 2.

Hirakazu Sawamura pitched the 6th inning allowing 1 hit and 1 run. He struck out 1.

Austin Davis pitched the 9th and Hansel Robles pitched the 9th inning striking out 2. Robles was reinstated from the Injured List prior to the game when the Red Sox optioned Phillips Valdez back down to Triple A Worcester.

Ohtani went 7.0 innings allowing just 4 hits and 1 run. He struck out 6 and walked 2. He also hit his 12th homer in the 5th inning off of Pivetta, a 2-run shot.

Alex Verdugo was 2-4 for the Red Sox with a double.

JD Martinez was 1-4 with a double.

Manager Alex Cora on the game

The Red Sox, 6-1 on the West Coast road trip open a 3-game series in Seattle against the Mariners Friday night. Rich Hill is scheduled to start for Boston, with the pregame beginning at 9:10 and 1st pitch at 10;10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.