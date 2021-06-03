Story Land in New Hampshire is Open for the 2021 Season

Since we here in New Hampshire only get about a day and half of Summer, we try to make the most of it. That's why it's particularly great news that Story Land is opening for the 2021 Season! It is a WONDERFUL place for everyone in the family - even older kids.

What is Story Land?

First of all, where have you been, and second, here's a quote from their website:

Story Land is the best children's theme park in New Hampshire, offering rides and entertainment to thousands of families with young children for over 65 years...... This kid-friendly amusement park features over 30 attractions perfect for making your little ones smile, from the Polar Coaster to Cinderella's Castle. With special events and family dining options including character dinners and tea time, Story Land is the perfect fairy tale fun amusement park for kids!

Safety Guidelines Are Still in Place

According to their website:

If you have a fever or are displaying other symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home.

Wear face coverings, per CDC guidelines

Wash hands often with soap and water

Avoid touching your face

Maintain appropriate (6 ft.) distance from others not in your travel party

History of Story Land

It began in 1954 when Bob and Ruth Morrell were living in Germany because Bob was in the military at the time during the Korean conflict, according to their website. Bob and Ruth got a knock on the door one day from a woman by the name of Frau Edith Von Arps. Frau Von Arps was selling dolls of fairy tale characters and she suggested that the Morrell's start a village based around the dolls. The seeds were planted for what is Story Land today.

Here's How To Get Tickets

Get your tickets today by clicking here

