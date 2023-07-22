Two of the Most Underrated Destinations in the US Are in New England

Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US.

Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the hottest zip codes in America, coolest small towns, and more.

Now, it turns out that our neck of the woods is home to two of the most underrated destinations in the country, according to CNN Travel.

The study's goal was to find locations that have passed beneath tourists' "travel radar" and remained "refreshingly underrated despite the surge in travel this past year." It's often these obscure, hidden gem locations that make for the best vacation destinations. Better than fighting huge crowds, right?

So, which two New England spots were highlighted on the list? Let's have a look.

#1- Central Massachusetts

Yes, we know that this is a broad region, but CNN references Northampton, specifically. The almost 30,000-person town is home to places like Smith College, Thornes Marketplace, and Look Memorial Park.

#2- Block Island, Rhode Island

CNN says that this place is largely home to nature areas like wildlife refuges, but also has over 50 stores, shops, and art galleries, according to the town's website. You just have to take the ferry to get there, which could be a fun adventure in itself.

