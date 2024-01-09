Storm Closings, Cancellations & Delays for Wednesday, January 10
Winter Storm Warning
A winter storm warning is posted until Wednesday afternoon.
Forecast for Wednesday
Snow, sleet, freezing rain starts after midnight early Wednesday morning. Total accumulation of 6 to 9 inches possible. Wind gusts up to 45 mph. High near 30.
Here is an updated list of storm closings, cancellations and delays for Wednesday, January 10, 2024.
Schools:
The Woodland Consolidated School will be closed on 1/10/24 due to the impending storm. Students will have remote learning.
MSAD #45 will not be in session tomorrow Jan. 10, 2024.
RSU 39 will implement a Remote Learning Day on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. All co-curricular and extra-curricular activities will be canceled. Please see the RSU 39 website for additional information.
MSAD 1 - All schools will have a remote learning day
MSAD 20 - Closed Wednesday
Easton School Department - Virtual learning Wednesday
Limestone Community School - Closed Wednesday
Aroostook County Action Program - Closed Wednesday
Aroostook Regional Transportation System, Inc - Closed Wednesday
Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce - Closed Wednesday
Businesses, Events and Other Cancellations:
Delayed Opening until Noon for All State Offices on Wednesday, January 10, 2024
High School Basketball Game scheduled for 1/10, Houlton at PI boys, will be moved to 1/11 with a 7:00 pm start time.
Country Music at The Sargent Family Community Center on Thursday 1/10/24 from 1 to 3 pm has been cancelled.
Fort Fairfield Town Office will be closed on Wednesday January 10 due to the forecast storm and expected dangerous travel conditions.
Mi'kmaq Nation - Closed Wednesday
Personal Services of Aroostook - Closed Wednesday
Presque Isle CTC - Closed Wednesday
Towns of Mapleton, Castle Hill and Chapman - closed
Contact for Updates
