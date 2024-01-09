Storm Closings, Cancellations & Delays for Wednesday, January 10

The latest storm closings, cancellations and delays for Wednesday, January 10

Winter Storm Warning

A winter storm warning is posted until Wednesday afternoon.

Forecast for Wednesday

Snow, sleet, freezing rain starts after midnight early Wednesday morning. Total accumulation of 6 to 9 inches possible. Wind gusts up to 45 mph. High near 30.

Storm Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Wednesday, January 10

Here is an updated list of storm closings, cancellations and delays for Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

Schools:

The Woodland Consolidated School will be closed on 1/10/24 due to the impending storm. Students will have remote learning.

MSAD #45 will not be in session tomorrow Jan. 10, 2024.

RSU 39 will implement a Remote Learning Day on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. All co-curricular and extra-curricular activities will be canceled. Please see the RSU 39 website for additional information.

MSAD 1 - All schools will have a remote learning day

MSAD 20 - Closed Wednesday

Easton School Department - Virtual learning Wednesday

Limestone Community School - Closed Wednesday

Aroostook County Action Program - Closed Wednesday

Aroostook Regional Transportation System, Inc - Closed Wednesday

Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce - Closed Wednesday

Businesses, Events and Other Cancellations:

Delayed Opening until Noon for All State Offices on Wednesday, January 10, 2024

High School Basketball Game scheduled for 1/10, Houlton at PI boys, will be moved to 1/11 with a 7:00 pm start time.

Country Music at The Sargent Family Community Center on Thursday 1/10/24 from 1 to 3 pm has been cancelled.

Fort Fairfield Town Office will be closed on Wednesday January 10 due to the forecast storm and expected dangerous travel conditions.

Mi'kmaq Nation - Closed Wednesday

Personal Services of Aroostook - Closed Wednesday

Presque Isle CTC - Closed Wednesday

Towns of Mapleton, Castle Hill and Chapman - closed

Contact for Updates

Please send any cancellations, closings and delays to newspi@townsquarmedia.com . Download the app for free to get alerts sent to your smartphone.

