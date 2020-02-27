Storm Closings and Cancellations For Thursday, Feb. 27

A snowstorm bearing down on northern Maine and New Brunswick is expected to make travel difficult later in the day on Thursday. Here are the latest storm closings:

Offices & Libraries:

The County Federal Credit Union will be closing at 3 PM Thursday due to the weather conditions.

Caribou Wellness and Rec closing at 4pm Thursday.

The Machias Savings Bank branches in Caribou, Presque Isle and Houlton will be closing at 3 pm Thursday due to the weather.

Presque Isle Library closed at 11:30 am, Thursday. Open Friday.

Town office of Mapleton closed at 12:30 pm, Thursday.

All ACAP offices will be closing today at noon

Central Aroostook Assn./AMAC - closed Thursday

The Fort Fairfield Town Office, Library and Recreation Departments are closing at 1 pm due to the storm.

Schools:

The University of Maine at Presque Isle will close at 12:30 p.m. today. All offices will be closed and all classes will be cancelled. This includes the Houlton Center.

The University of Maine at Fort Kent campus will be closing at noon today. All buildings, except the Library, the Sports Center, and Nowland Hall, will be closed.

NMCC will be closing today at 1:00 pm. That includes Husson University also and the Smith Wellness Center

MSAD 1 schools will dismiss early at 11:30. No afternoon kindergarten, pre-K or after school activities.

Easton schools will be dismissing at 12:00 noon.

MSAD 45 - Washburn schools will be releasing at 11:00 today.

The Woodland School will be letting out at 10:45 today.

RSU 39 Pre K students will be dismissed at 10:00 and all others at 11:00.

MSAD 32 - Ashland - dismissing at 11:30

MSAD 29 - Houlton schools will dismiss students early at 11:30.

GHCA will be letting out early at 11:30.

RSU 70 - Hodgdon schools will dismiss students early at 11:30. (No afternoon Pre-K)

RSU 50 - Southern Aroostook Community Schools are closed today.

Katahdin area schools are closed today.

All Schools in Anglophone West School District will be closed today (Thursday) due to the storm.

This list will be updated frequently throughout the day. If you have a storm-related message please email newspi@townsquaremedia.com or call 769-6600.