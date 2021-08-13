The Maine State Police said they have worked with many agencies to recover multiple catalytic converters and power tools that are believed to be stolen from northern Penobscot County and southern Aroostook County.

Trooper Tim Saucier from Troop F worked closely with the District Attorney’s Office from both counties and executed several warrants to find the items.

The following people have been charged with Title 30A 3778-2 scrap metal processors violation. The penalty for this civil violation is a $1000 fine for the first offense, $3000 fine for the second offense and $4500 fine for the third offense.

The individuals charged are:

22-year-old Hunter Craig of Patten

50-year-old James Curtis of Greenbush

48-year-old Ronald McGraw of Stacyville

43-year-old Larry Morgan of Sherman

26-year-old Bud Nason of Island Falls

29-year-old Jordan Pelkey of Stacyville

34-year-old Kyle Stevens of Ludlow

36-year-old Lucas Suitter of Stacyville

33-year-old Jessica Tremblay of Silver Ridge

Police said they have all appeared in Penobscot District Court and admitted to the first offense violation with a fine of $1000.

41-year-old Charles Garton of Patten was charged with the civil scrap metal processors violation, unsworn falsification (Class D), theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (Class C), theft by receiving stolen property (Class C), and violating conditions of release (Class E). Garten is still in the Penobscot County Jail. He faces the above charges and other felony drug charges.

Going back to December, 2019, over 1,000 catalytic converters were sold for over $190,000 by the ten defendants. It would cost over $2 million for replacement costs, said the Maine State Police.

More charges are pending said officials as the case is still under investigation.

