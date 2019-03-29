Stevie Nicks Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Stevie Nicks became the first woman to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice during an exciting and emotional ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn tonight.

The singer celebrated her remarkable achievement by performing several of her classic tracks to kick off the ceremony, including duets with surprise guest Don Henley ("Leather and Lace") and Harry Styles, the former One Direction member who inducted her ("Stop Draggin' My Heart Around)." "She is forever current, she is forever Stevie," Styles said. "On Halloween, one in seven people dress as Stevie Nicks."

Nicks was previously inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1998 as a member of Fleetwood Mac. She becomes the 23rd person to be enshrined for a second time, but is the first woman to do so. By earning her second induction, this time for her solo work, Nicks hopes to have blazed a trail for future female honorees.

"I'm opening the door for other women" to get into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a nervous-sounding Nicks said from the stage, after receiving a standing ovation. Her speech resembled her between-song banter at her solo gigs, bringing in charming anecdotes about her life.

She also talked about working with Fleetwood Mac -- "My amazing band is still together and very strong today" -- and reminisced on how Tom Petty gave her "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" for her debut solo LP Bella Donna after it was determined the record didn't have a single. "Problem solved!" she said of getting the future hit.

She wrapped up her speech by noting, “If you ever need a keynote speaker, somebody to talk to, somebody to talk to a group of people, I am your girl.”

“My biggest hope is that I have opened the door due to the fact that there’s 22 men who have gone in twice and zero women,” Nicks previously remarked regarding her place in history. “I think that’s really a little off balance. That’s what I’m hoping, that what’s happened here to me will give all the little rock and roll stars that are just waiting out there a little hope that they can also do what I do.”

After reaching fame as part of Fleetwood Mac, Nicks’ solo career began in 1981 with the album Bella Donna. She went on to score a string of Top 40 hits, including "Edge of Seventeen," "Stand Back" and "Talk to Me.”

In celebration of the singer’s solo career, a single-disc compilation Stand Back was released today. It features 16 of Nicks' best-known tunes, including the title track, “Rooms on Fire” and her hit duets with Henley and Petty. Live versions of two songs she wrote for Fleetwood Mac, "Dreams" and "Gold Dust Woman," are also featured. An extended version of the release, due in April, will include further collaborations and live performances.

Meanwhile, Fleetwood Mac’s worldwide tour continues. The band has dates lined up in North America, Europe and Australia running through September.

The 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will air April 27 on HBO.

