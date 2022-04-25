Stevie Nicks Announces New Solo Headlining Dates

Stevie Nicks has announced four new 2022 solo performances that will take place in June at various amphitheaters across the U.S.

The first of the new dates is scheduled to take place in Ridgewood, Wash., on June 10. The Fleetwood Mac singer and songwriter will then head to the Bay Area for a concert in Mountain View, Calif., on June 12, followed by performances in Salt Lake City, Utah, on June 16 and Noblesville, Ind., on June 21.

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale on April 29 at Nicks' website.

Before the new dates, Nicks will first perform three concerts in May, including an appearance at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on May 7. Following the June dates, Nicks is slated to take the stage at a handful of festivals, including Sea.Hear.Now in Asbury Park, N.J., on Sept. 17, Sound on Sound in Bridgeport, Conn., on Sept. 24 and the Ohana Music Festival in Dana Point, Calif., on Sept. 30.

You can see a complete list of Nicks' 2022 tour dates below.

Stevie Nicks 2022 Tour

May 7 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

May 11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 14 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

June 10 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

June 12 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

June 19 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

June 21 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 2 – Snowmass, CO @ JAS Aspen Snowmass

Sept. 17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

Sept. 24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Sound on Sound Festival

Sept. 30 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival