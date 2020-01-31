State Police & FBI Investigate Web Based Threats Against Schools

According to a press release from Maine Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland, the Maine State Police and Federal Bureau of Investigations are investigating web based threats made again a dozen Maine schools.

The threat was sent to a Maine business, who then forwarded it to law enforcement.

The Maine State Police has informed all local police departments of the threat and the Maine Department of Education has done the same with all Maine school superintendents.

The press release goes on to say:

Investigators are now working on the source of the threat and its credibility. In addition to information sent out to Maine police departments by the Maine Information Analysis Center, the State Police computer crimes unit is also involved and working with federal counterparts.

Information about the specific schools has not be released at this time. Future updates may come from the FBI press office in Boston.

This story will continue to be updated