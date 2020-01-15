Spotify Now Makes Playlists for Your Pet, Here’s Ozzy Osbourne’s

Spotify is one of the leading streaming services for music, and the possibilities are endless when it comes to curating the perfect playlist. Now, the platform can actually make a playlist for your pet, and they clearly do a good job as Ozzy Osbourne's dog was a big fan of his.

The new feature was created by Spotify and David Teie — who created the Music for Cats album — and was introduced by the service today (Jan. 15). After answering several questions about your pet's personality, Spotify uses an algorithm based on your responses as well as your personal music tastes to curate the perfect playlist for your pet.

Fortunately, the system isn't limited to cats and dogs, either. Aside from those two popular furry friends, you can also pick birds, hamsters and iguanas. The following questions ask whether your pet is more relaxed or energetic, shy or friendly and apathetic or curious on a spectrum scale, because we all know animal traits aren't black and white.

According to People, Spotify decided to create the feature after an online survey revealed that 71% of people with pets play music for them. Get started on your own Pet Playlist here.

The Prince of Darkness's dog, Rocky, is certainly a badass. His playlist consists of artists like Judas Priest, Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Motorhead and, of course, Osbourne, and he can literally be seen headbanging in the video below.