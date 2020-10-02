Spinal Tap Will Reunite For Election Benefit

If you know a drummer, and they seem particularly nervous this week, there’s a good reason for that: Spinal Tap is getting the band back together.

The band, the stars of the legendary fake documentary This Is Spinal Tap, announced they will be reuniting for a special benefit for the Democratic Party of Pennsylvania. Original stars Christopher Guest (AKA Nigel Tufnel), Harry Shearer (Derek Smalls), and Michael McKean (David St. Hubbins) will all appear, along with This Is Spinal Tap director Rob Reiner (Marty DiBergi). The event will be hosted by Patton Oswalt.

Reiner’s announcement doesn’t specify whether the cast will be appearing in character as their Spinal Tap counterparts or as themselves, the actors and comedians who played Spinal Tap in the film. When Spinal Tap is involved, the fourth wall only rarely comes down — the band even recorded the DVD commentary for the film in character, as if their careers had been wrecked by this embarrassing documentary by Marty DiBergi. Personally, as long as they play “Big Bottom” and a drummer spontaneously combusts, I would be fine with either an in character reunion or an out of character reunion.

In the years since This Is Spinal Tap, the band has occasionally reformed to release new albums or to tour the country. (Guest, Shearer, and McKean also portray a fake folk group, The Folksmen, who appeared in Guest’s film A Mighty Wind.) This Spinal Tap reunion will take place on October 14 at 9PM ET. You can get more information here.