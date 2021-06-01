There Are Only Four Songs Guns N’ Roses Haven’t Played Live

Guns N' Roses just announced their rescheduled 2021 North American tour dates, which means we finally get to see more of Axl Rose's serpentine dance again.

Though GN'R have a rather short discography compared to other rock 'n' roll bands of the same caliber, they still manage to play pretty lengthy shows. The key to the longevity of their concerts is the simple fact that they play a lot of songs. The average set list they played in 2018 during their Not in This Lifetime tour consisted of 30 songs, which is 10 more than they played in 1993, when they were supporting the Use Your Illusion albums... and were 25 years younger.

Guns have actually played the majority of the songs in their catalog live at least once. Out of Appetite for Destruction, GN'R Lies, Use Your Illusion I and II and Chinese Democracy, only four original songs that they've recorded and released haven't been played during a concert before.

That's right, we plugged all of Guns N' Roses' songs into Setlist.fm's Tour Statistics and only found four that hadn't been played before. We didn't use songs from The Spaghetti Incident? because it's a covers album.

You guessed it, "Welcome to the Jungle" is their most-played song ever. The majority of their top 10 most-played songs are from Appetite, with the exception of "Knockin' on Heaven's Door," "Live and Let Die," "November Rain" and "You Could Be Mine."

Scroll below to see the four songs Guns N' Roses have never played live.

These Are the 4 Songs Guns N' Roses Have Never Played Live