What Is “Skijoring” And Where Can I See It Happen In Maine?

Is that dreaded cabin fever is setting in? It's Winter, and in Maine, that means it's cold! And we can't do anything about it; you might as well make the most of it and enjoy all the fun to be had, like one of Maine's biggest snow-based events, the Somerset Snowfest.

According to Centralmaine.com, the week-long Somerset SnowFest gets kicked off this weekend, with the most events happening around the Skowhegan area. The first event will be a box sled race for kids on Saturday, February 19th, at Lake George Regional Park West, from 9 to 11 a.m.

SnowFest is a family event and is for guests of all ages. And is to wind down the following weekend with the festival's flagship even... Skijor Skowhegan!

So, what is "skijoring"? According to Wikipedia, skijoring is a racing sport where a person on skis is pulled by a horse, dogs, or a motorized vehicle.

This is the third Skijor Skowhegan and (as the pandemic winds down) spectators are encouraged to cheer on the more than 50 competing teams. Skijor teams will be competing for a chance at more than $2,000.

The beloved winter event is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Skowhegan State Fairgrounds, located at 33 Constitution Ave. There is a fee of $5 per automobile for on-site parking; however, there is no admission fee.

Skowhegan’s skijoring event is the first such event in Maine.

SnowFest will wrap up on Sunday, Feb. 27, with several events such as the Kite Festival, the long-anticipated winter triathlon, a 5-mile course of cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and fat-tire bicycling.

