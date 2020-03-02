Smashing Pumpkins Announce Spring ‘Rock Invasion 2′ Tour

Are you ready to rock? Smashing Pumpkins are, which is why they've revived the "Rock Invasion" moniker for their upcoming spring trek. "Rock Invasion 2" will kick off April 23 in Louisville, hitting nine stops over a brief but rocked up run.

Singer Billy Corgan explained, “It's been a good while since we've played a straight up, bare knuckle rock and roll show; one that avoids little in the way of raw power. So note: this tour won't be for those faint of heart, and will certainly echo the dynamic modes in which we built our live reputation."

In addition to Louisville, the band will hit Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Nashville, East Moline, Hollywood (Fla.), North Charleston, Columbia (S.C.) and Greensboro on the trek, which also includes a pair of festival dates at Memphis' Beale Street Music Festival and Atlanta's Shaky Knees Festival.

Tickets for "Rock Invasion 2" will go on sale to the general public starting this Friday (March 6) at 10AM local time and can be purchased at SmashingPumpkins.com and LiveNation.com.

Smashing Pumpkins will also play dates with Guns N' Roses later this year and there's supposedly talk of a conceptual double disc release coming later this year.

Smashing Pumpkins "Rock Invasion 2" Tour

April 23 - Louisville, Ky. @ The Louisville Palace

April 25 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live

April 26 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

April 28 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

April 29 - East Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt

May 01 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Beale Street Music Festival

May 02 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

May 03 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

May 05 - North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

May 06 - Columbia, S.C. @ Township Auditorium

May 08 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Live Nation