Smashing Pumpkins Drop Two New Synth Songs, Confirm New Album

'90s icons Smashing Pumpkins are back with new music for the first time since 2018's Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. The rockers have dropped two new songs, "Cyr" and "The Colour of Love," through Sumerian Records.

The two songs showcase a side of Smashing Pumpkins that we haven't previously prominently seen before — synth. They're nostalgic of the '80s, but bare a fresh modern twist simultaneously. Listen to "Cyr" and "The Colour of Love" below.

“Cyr is dystopic folly,” vocalist Billy Corgan said in a press release. “One soul against the world sort of stuff, set against a backdrop of shifting loyalties and sped up time. To me it stands as both hopeful and dismissive of what is and isn't possible with faith.”

The group have also confirmed that a new studio album is in the works, which will make the forthcoming effort their 11th full-length release. Earlier this year, Corgan revealed that the new album would be conceptual.

The band has several countdowns running on their website, with the clocks seeming to suggest the release of more music over the coming months.

Smashing Pumpkins were set to tour North America this fall, which was unfortunately postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned for further updates.

Smashing Pumpkins - "Cyr"

Smashing Pumpkins - "The Colour of Love"