Sloppy Red Sox Lose to Rays 6-2

When you're playing the best club in baseball you can't afford to make mistakes. But that's what the Red Sox did, making key errors and allowing Tampa Bay to win 6-2 on Sunday afternoon. Boston is now 8-9 vs. AL East opponents.

Tanner Houck started for Boston and retired 6 of the 1st 8 batters he faced before allowing runs in the 3rd, 4th and 5th inning. He finished allowing 4 runs on 4 hit in 5.0 innings, striking out 6 and walking 4

Corey Kluber came on and went 2.0 innings, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs. He struck out and walked 1.

Kaaleb Ort, recalled earlier in the day, pitched the final 2 innings. He struck out 3 and didn't allow a hit or walk a batter.

Alex Verdugo was 3-5. He led off the 1st, 3rd and 5th innings with extra base hits (2 doubles and a triple).

Masataka Yoshida was 2-4.

Boston and Tampa Bay will play Monday afternoon, in what was supposed to be an off-day for both clubs. However, they're making up Friday night's rain-out. The pregame starts at 3:05 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 4:05 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.