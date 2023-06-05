Sloppy Red Sox Lose to Rays 6-2

Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

When you're playing the best club in baseball you can't afford to make mistakes. But that's what the Red Sox did, making key errors and allowing Tampa Bay to win 6-2 on Sunday afternoon. Boston is now 8-9 vs. AL East opponents.

Tanner Houck started for Boston and retired 6 of the 1st 8 batters he faced before allowing runs in the 3rd, 4th and 5th inning. He finished allowing 4 runs on 4 hit in 5.0 innings, striking out 6 and walking 4

Corey Kluber came on and went 2.0 innings, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs. He struck out and walked 1.

Kaaleb Ort, recalled earlier in the day, pitched the final 2 innings. He struck out 3 and didn't allow a hit or walk a batter.

Alex Verdugo was 3-5. He led off the 1st, 3rd and 5th innings with extra base hits (2 doubles and a triple).

Masataka Yoshida was 2-4.

Boston and Tampa Bay will play Monday afternoon, in what was supposed to be an off-day for both clubs. However, they're making up Friday night's rain-out. The pregame starts at 3:05 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 4:05 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.

