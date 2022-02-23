If you're slipping on the ice and you need sand and salt for your walkway and driveway, we got a solution for you.

Several local towns offer free salt and sand for residents only. There are many locations in the County that provide this convenient service.

We reached out to town offices and public works departments to get the information. See the list below (remember, this is for local residents only).

We’re still reaching out to town offices to get more info. If your local area has salt and sand available to the community, let us know. We’ll add it to the list.

PRESQUE ISLE

Presque Isle has free sand and salt mixture available at 5 Missile Street for residents only whenever they need it. There’s a sign posted. It's the same procedure and at the same convenient place for many years. Bring your own 5 gallon buckets.

WASHBURN

Washburn allows residents to take a 5 gallon bucket of mixed salt and sand once a year. Talk to office management if you need more. Acces is at the highway garage at 1 Garage Drive. It’s self serve.

MARS HILL

Mars Hill residents can go to the town garage lean-to at 15 West Ridge Rd to get sand only as needed. It’s been the same process for a long time.

VAN BUREN

Van Buren has free salt and sand for residents as needed at the public works. Supervision is required. See an employee during normal business hours from 6 am - 3 pm Monday - Friday. The sand is outside and the salt is in a garage. Bring your own 5 gallon bucket.

EASTON

Easton has sand available for residents at 31 Fry Pan Road outside near main garage. Bring a 5 gallon bucket and take a supply as needed.

HOULTON

Houlton does not offer free sand and salt.

Sensational Views from Home in Smyrna, Maine