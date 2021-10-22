Slash Drops New Song ‘The River Is Rising,’ Announces New Album
Slash is without a doubt one of the busiest rockers today. Just weeks after getting off tour with Guns N' Roses, he's just dropped a new song with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators called "The River Is Rising," and announced a new album.
"The River Is Rising" delivers the same classic sound dynamic from SMKC, but has a slightly more rugged feel to it. Watch the official video and follow along with the lyrics below.
The upcoming album is titled 4, as it's the guitarist's fourth studio record with Kennedy, bassist Todd Kerns, guitarist Frank Sidoris — who also plays in Wolfgang Van Halen's band Mammoth WVH — and drummer Brent Fitz. However, this time around, they recorded it live.
"It has a very spontaneous, fun kind of thing to it, and I love that,” Slash said in a press release. “That’s really the major difference on this record – we did it more or less live, and the mistakes are all in there. It’s the sound of the five of us just jamming together in one room."
In addition to approaching the recording process in a different way, the band was hit with another surprise — COVID-19. Despite conscious efforts to stay safe and test after test, the majority of the band still came down with the virus, starting with Kennedy.
“When I listen to a song like ‘The River Is Rising,’ by that point I was starting to get pretty sick,” the singer explained. “You can hear it in my voice, how congestedI was. But that’s part of what I think is really interesting about this record. We just let those imperfections lay. Because it’s all part of the story.”
4 will serve as the first official release on Gibson Records, and will be out Feb. 11, 2022. Pre-order it here now, and see the artwork and track listing toward the bottom of the page.
Additionally, Slash and co. will hit the road for a North American tour starting a few days prior to the album release, kicking off Feb. 8, 2022 in Portland, Oreg. and concluding March 26 in Orlando, Fla. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 29 at 10AM local time.
Slash, 'The River Is Rising' Lyrics
Another fool for rage
Another truth betrayed
Another lackey out of line
Torture and rip-apart
What was the pure of heart
Poison the well and push the lie
All in the name of nothing
Have we been hypnotized?
No doubt the end is coming
We're out of time
Hang on
The river is rising
Hold strong
The tide is high
Will we drown in paradise?
Another wicked scheme
Another static dream
Indoctrination for the blind
All in the name of nothing
Have we been hypnotized?
No doubt the end is coming
We're out of time
Hang on
The river is rising
Hold strong
The tide is high
A promise gone
Seething raging from the heart
Hang on
The river is rising
Hold strong
The tide is high
A promise long gone
So don't deny it
A cold dawn is sure to rise
As we drown in paradise
Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators - 'The River Is Rising'
Slash, 4 Album Art + Track Listing
01. The River Is Rising
02. Whatever Gets You By
03. C’est la vie
04. The Path Less Followed
05. Actions Speak Louder Than Words
06. Spirit Love
07. Fill My World
08. April Fool
09. Call Off The Dogs
10. Fall Back To Earth
53 Rockers Who've Been in Multiple Successful Bands