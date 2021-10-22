Slash Announces New Album ‘4’: See Release Date, Track Listing

Slash has announced a new solo album, 4, extending his nearly decade-long collaboration with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators.

The new LP, which follows 2018's Living the Dream, will arrive on Feb. 11 via Gibson Records, marking the flagship album release for the guitar manufacturer's new label. You can see the track listing below.

The guitarist is previewing the upcoming LP with its lead-off track "The River Is Rising," whose video you can watch below.

"This was the first time that we actually did all the guitars, bass and drums live at the same time and kept all those tracks, and we also did the vocals live as well," Slash said in a teaser video released earlier this week. "So the record just sounds like the band playing the songs that we came in with, but it's us playing in the moment, and that's what we were going for."

4 is available for preorder on Slash's website in a variety of physical formats. The deluxe vinyl box set includes the new LP and CD along with a "Live Rehearsal Tape 5/28/21" cassette, photo book, patch, guitar pick, miniature Les Paul and signed 12-inch lithograph, limited to the first 500 orders. The deluxe CD box set includes the same rehearsal cassette, photo book, patch and guitar pick along with a poster.

Slash will embark on a North American tour in support of 4, beginning on Feb. 8 in Portland and wrapping on March 26 in Orlando. You can see the dates below.

Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, '4' Track Listing

"The River Is Rising"

"Whatever Gets You By"

"C'est la vie"

"The Path Less Followed"

"Actions Speak Louder Than Words"

"Spirit Love"

"Fill My World"

"April Fool"

"Call Off the Dogs"

"Fall Back to Earth"

