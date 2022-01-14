Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators ‘Call Off the Dogs’ on Red-Hot New Song
With less than a month to go before the release of their new album, 4, Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators have issued a third single, "Call Off the Dogs."
The band previously dropped "The River Is Rising" and "Fill My World." The latter of the two was inspired by Kennedy's pet dog Mozart, a Shih Tzu, though "Call Off the Dogs" does not appear to come from that same well of lyrical inspiration.
It's a hard-charging, straight up rocker from Slash, whose familiar screaming riffs and shifty rhythms power "Call Off the Dogs," which features a belting chorus from Kennedy with elongated phrasing that's quite uplifting and is sure to make for a great sing-along when the band finally gets an opportunity to get back on the road soon.
Listen to the latest 4 track below.
In February, the Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators will embark on their first tour since summer of 2019 with a set of North American stops that will take them through the end of March. For part of the run, Dead Sara will star as the opening act and a complete list of upcoming dates, head here.
Look for 4 to drop on Gibson Records on Feb. 11, just three days after the tour commences, and pre-order your copy here.
Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, "Call Off the Dogs" Lyrics (via A-Z Lyrics)
She's on the hunt again
It won't be long
She always pulls me in
To the place I don't belong
On my trail
On my mind
Pulls my chain
Every time
Call off the dogs
I'll run no more
I can't hold on
My heart is yours
Call off the dogs
Call off the dogs
She's coming from behind
She's never far
She brings the dead to life
With her voodoo woman charm
It never fails
She'll cross the line
The nightingale
Sings tonight
Call off the dogs
I'll run no more
I can't hold on
My heart is yours
Call off the dogs
You're on my trail
You're on my mind
Pull on my chain
One more time
I'm easy prey
I'm too weak to fight
My nightingale
Take me tonight
Call off the dogs
I'll run no more
I can't hold on
My heart is yours
Call off the dogs
Call off the dogs
Call off the dogs
Call off the dogs