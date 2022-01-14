Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators ‘Call Off the Dogs’ on Red-Hot New Song

With less than a month to go before the release of their new album, 4, Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators have issued a third single, "Call Off the Dogs."

The band previously dropped "The River Is Rising" and "Fill My World." The latter of the two was inspired by Kennedy's pet dog Mozart, a Shih Tzu, though "Call Off the Dogs" does not appear to come from that same well of lyrical inspiration.

It's a hard-charging, straight up rocker from Slash, whose familiar screaming riffs and shifty rhythms power "Call Off the Dogs," which features a belting chorus from Kennedy with elongated phrasing that's quite uplifting and is sure to make for a great sing-along when the band finally gets an opportunity to get back on the road soon.

Listen to the latest 4 track below.

In February, the Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators will embark on their first tour since summer of 2019 with a set of North American stops that will take them through the end of March. For part of the run, Dead Sara will star as the opening act and a complete list of upcoming dates, head here.

Look for 4 to drop on Gibson Records on Feb. 11, just three days after the tour commences, and pre-order your copy here.

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, "Call Off the Dogs"