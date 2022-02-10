Watch Duff Join Slash Onstage to Play Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Nightrain’

The second show of Slash's new tour closed with a big surprise, as Duff McKagan came onstage for a cover of Guns N' Roses' "Nightrain."

You can see a video of their performance below.

The show took place at the Paramount Theatre in McKagan's hometown of Seattle. Slash, Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators also covered Elton John's "Rocket Man" and Lenny Kravitz's "Always on the Run," a song Slash co-wrote and soloed on back in 1991.

The rest of the set was dedicated to songs from Slash's solo career, including three tracks from his new album 4, which arrives tomorrow.

In a recent interview with UCR, the guitarist explained the decision to focus on his solo songs during this tour. "I have to admit, I really missed playing the Guns material when this thing first started, so it was a great outlet for me," he said. "But having gotten back with all my buddies in Guns, after a while I was like, 'I don't really need to do it with Myles and Company,' so we don't have any Guns songs in the set. That said, I sort of miss the occasional Velvet Revolver song. So I haven't put any Velvet songs in the set as of yet, but I might at some point put one, at least, just for the fun of doing it."

Slash featuring Myles Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators resume their the River Is Rising Tour Friday in Brooks, Calif. The tour is scheduled to conclude on March 2 in Orlando.

Watch Slash and Duff McKagan Perform 'Nightrain'

Watch Slash Perform 'Always on the Run'

Watch Slash Perform 'Rocket Man'