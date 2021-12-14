Although the 30th anniversary of Guns N' Roses' Use Your Illusion I and II already passed, Slash has confirmed that the band will be releasing some kind of box set to commemorate the milestone.

"It got delayed by the pandemic but it is coming out, I think this summer. There's a bunch of cool live stuff on it, a couple shows. The Ritz [in New York City] from the '90s, like early '90s, and a show that we did in Las Vegas back in 1989, I think it was," the guitarist told Biff Bam Pop!.

"And it's actually the show that I met my ex-wife at, so I was really hard-pressed to even do the fucking record," he added.

If it's anything like the Appetite for Destruction: Locked N' Loaded box set, fans are in luck, as that specific collectible contained a plethora of items, including replica concert tickets from their early days, a copy of the demo tape they sent out to record labels before signing to Geffen, b-sides, singles and more.

While Appetite is regarded as Guns' best album by many, and is still the best-selling debut album of all time, the Use Your Illusion albums made quite a splash upon their release as well. Issued to the world on Sept. 17, 1991, both albums secured the top two positions on the Billboard 200, with Use Your Illusion II landing at No. 1. Collectively, the albums sold a total of 1,455,000 units in their first week.

GN'R's first concert scheduled for 2022 so far is a performance at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Fla. in May. They'll head over to Europe the following month, and then Australia, New Zealand and Mexico later in the year. See the full list of dates here.