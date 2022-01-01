Slash Appears With Betty White in 2012 Commercial for L.A. Zoo

Did you know former Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash once appeared with Betty White in a 2012 commercial for the Los Angeles Zoo? Well, now you do. You can watch the video below.

Slash is a trustee of the non-profit, private Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association (GLAZA). White was also a trustee before her death on Dec. 31. The two shot the commercial to promote the then new exhibit, The LAIR, where zoo-goers can see some of the "Earth's rarest reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates —many of which can be seen at no other zoo in the world," according to the Los Angeles Zoo's website.

"I used to not believe in zoos as a concept, but now because there are so many endangered animals; there's so much poaching," Slash told Samaritanmag back in 2012. "With zoos now, it's really about conservation. They become safe houses for a lot of species so, I think, now, zoos are really necessary places, not totally about just family entertainment at any cost. It's about education; it's about conservation."

The Golden Girls star was also a pioneering animal rights advocate who dedicating much of her life to improving conditions at the Los Angeles Zoo. GLAZA President Tom Jacobson commented on White's dedication to animals, saying, "Her work with [the zoo] spans more than five decades, and we are grateful for her enduring friendship, lifelong advocacy for animals, and tireless dedication to supporting our mission.”

Slash and Betty White's Commercial for the LAIR at the Los Angeles Zoo