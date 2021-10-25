Slash just announced his fourth upcoming studio album with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators last week, and the band will be hitting the road starting in February of 2022 to commemorate its release.

According to Setlist.fm, Slash's last performance with Kennedy and the Conspirators was in August of 2019 in Orlando, Fla. The trek will kick off on Feb. 8 in Portland, Ore. and continue through March 26 in Orlando, Fla. See the full set of dates below. Dead Sara will open nine of 28 scheduled shows. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 29 at 10AM local time — get tickets here.

SMKC just released "The River Is Rising" a couple of days ago, which serves as the first single from the upcoming album 4. The record will be out Feb. 11, just a few days after the tour commences. Pre-order it with this link.

Despite the pandemic, the guitarist has kept himself quite busy, not only with his solo material but with Guns N' Roses as well. The band embarked on a lengthy U.S. tour this summer and released two new songs as well — "Absurd" and "Hard Skool." Their next tour picks back up in June of 2022 in Europe, just a few months after Slash gets back from his run with Kennedy and the Conspirators. See all of the scheduled dates on their website.

Slash 2022 North American Tour Dates

Feb. 8 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater*

Feb. 9 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Paramount Theatre*

Feb. 11 - Brooks, Calif. @ Cache Creek Casino Resort

Feb. 12 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield*

Feb. 15 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre*

Feb. 16 - Valley Center, Calif. @ Harrah's Resort Southern California*

Feb. 18 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ YouTube Theater*

Feb. 19 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Theater at Virgin Hotels*

Feb. 22 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Hall - Eccles Theater*

Feb. 23 - Denver, Colo. @ Paramount Theatre*

Feb. 25 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre - The Midland

Feb. 26 - Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino - Mystic Showroom

Feb. 28 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Riverside Theater

March 2 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Riviera Theatre

March 4 - Windsor, Ontario @ Caesars Windsor - The Colosseum

March 5 - Waterloo, N.Y. @ The Vine at Del Lago Resort

March 7 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

March 9 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore - Silver Spring

March 11 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Tropicana - Atlantic City

March 12 - New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre

March 14 - Richmond, Va. @ Dominion Energy Center

March 16 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Grand Ole Opry House

March 18 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca Cola Roxy

March 19 - Durham, N.C. @ Durham Performing Arts Center

March 21 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore - Charlotte

March 23 - Charleston, S.C. @ N. Charleston Performing Arts Center

March 25 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 26 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live - Orlando

* = with Dead Sara