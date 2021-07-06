Slash Celebrates 15 Years of Sobriety

Guns N’ Roses guitar legend Slash is celebrating 15 years of sobriety. The musician’s longtime girlfriend Meegan Hodges posted a celebratory post over the July 4 weekend congratulating Slash on the hard fought achievement.

"In the 90s when I left Guns N’ Roses I was just sort of out there. I was drinking myself to death, I was out playing all over the place, I had no real direction I was going or any real concrete idea as to what I was going to be doing for any predetermined amount of time,” Slash told Belfast Live in 2019. “It was very excessive. I’d left my band, I was getting divorced, I was going through all this shit. I had record company issues. It was really classic rock 'n' roll life – the bad side."

In 2001, Slash was diagnosed with congestive heart failure as a result of his chronic alcohol and drug abuse. It took him roughly five more years to fully embrace sobriety, which he’s seen through until today.

“Early in the morning of July 3, 2006, I checked into rehab,” Slash wrote in his 2007 memoir. “I did a full thirty days, I fully surrendered… I learned more about myself than I ever thought was possible. And I've been sober ever since."

Hodges posted a photo of Slash with late fashion icon Jimmy Webb to Instagram on July 5:

“Baby, Congratulations on your 15 YEARS of SOBRIETY! ‘An addict who achieves recovery is capable of achieving anything.’ (wise words someone said) I am so very proud of you every day but today I am so very extra proud of you. I love you to the moon and back!" with hashtags for #recovery #youaresexyandsober #strength #bestmanyoucanbe #slash and #happy4thofjuly.

Congratulations to Slash for such an incredible achievement.

If you or someone you know if struggling with drug and/or alcohol dependence, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.