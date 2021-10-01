Sixx:A.M. Release Lyric Video for New Song ‘The First 21′

Sixx:A.M. have released a lyric video for their new song titled "The First 21," which will appear on their upcoming Hits compilation.

The music video includes home video footage of the band's bassist and partial namesake Nikki Sixx. The song derives its title from Sixx's new memoir, The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx, which chronicles his rise from a disaffected kid born Frank Feranna Jr. to the superstar bassist for Motley Crue, who legally changed his name to Nikki Sixx. The book comes out Oct. 19.

Sixx:A.M. will release Hits on Oct. 22, three days after Sixx's memoir. The album will feature six new tracks in total. The band previously teased the compilation with a "rock mix" of the song "Skin," which originally appeared on its 2011 sophomore album This Is Gonna Hurt.

You can watch "The First 21" lyric video below.

Sixx formed Sixx:A.M. in 2007 with guitarist DJ Ashba and singer James Michael, whose last initials provide the second half of the band's name. The group's debut album, The Heroin Diaries Soundtrack, served as a musical companion to Sixx's memoir of the same name. The album's lead single, "Life Is Beautiful," peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart.

Sixx:A.M. have since released four more studio albums: 2011's This Is Gonna Hurt (also a companion to Sixx's photo memoir of the same name), 2014's Modern Vintage and 2016's Prayers for the Damned and Prayers for the Blessed.

The Hits compilation will cull tracks from all five Sixx:A.M. albums. You can see the full track listing below.

Sixx:A.M., 'Hits' Track Listing

1. "Life is Beautiful"

2. "This is Gonna Hurt"

3. "Lies of the Beautiful People"

4. "Pray for Me"

5. "Rise"

6. "Stars"

7. "Maybe It’s Time"

8. "Skin"

9. "Belly of the Beast"

10. "Are You With Me Now"

11. "Girl with Golden Eyes"

12. "Accidents Can Happen"

13. "Gotta Get it Right"

14. "We Will Not Go Quietly"

Bonus Tracks

1. "The First 21"

2. "Talk to Me" (Radio Mix)

3. "Penetrate"

4. "Waiting All My Life"

5. "Skin" (Rock Mix)

6. "Life is Beautiful" (Piano Vocal)