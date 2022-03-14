Motley Crue Stadium Tour Setlist to Feature ‘Cool Surprises’ Says Nikki Sixx

The much-hyped Stadium Tour starring Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts and more is finally set to launch this summer after a series of pandemic related postponements. Now, the big questions are tied to what fans can expect in regards to setlist, which bassist Nikki Sixx opened up about on social media, confirming it will be a mix of "hits, deep track and some cool surprises."

That's about as much as Sixx was willing to give up, however, failing to name any particular songs outright in his weekend Instagram post where the rocker posed for a black and white photo with his daughter, Ruby, after spending time in Los Angeles and away from home.

"Early morning glasses club with Ruby!! So happy to be home and missed @how2girl like crazy but I did have a successful time in LA working on new music with @fredcoury and seeing a few good friends," Sixx wrote, before switching gears to Crue's upcoming tour.

"Great to spend the evening with @tommylee discussing #TheStadiumTour," he continued, "Wait til you see the setlist. Hits, deep tracks and some cool surprises.@motleycrue Look forward to seeing @thevinceneil & @mr.mickmars and the whole crew at rehearsals soon but right now we need to get back to Motown Magic and some waffles."

With the tour set to kick off on June 16, it will mark Motley Crue's first live performance since Dec. 31, 2015 at what was intended to be their last-ever show. See all the scheduled stops here.