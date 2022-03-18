Nikki Sixx ‘Did Not Hesitate’ When Invited on ‘American Idol’

Nikki Sixx will make a guest appearance on American Idol in an episode airing this Sunday, March 20.

The reality TV show, now in its 20th season, hits the Sunset Strip in the latest round of auditions, with Sixx serving as the ambassador for the famed music scene.

“Listen, if anybody wants to hear about the stories of the Sunset Strip…” show judge Lionel Richie proclaims in the episode’s teaser video (see below), before pointing at the Motley Crue bassist.

“It was a lot of fun to team up with American Idol upon the show’s return to L.A. After all, Motley Crue are also from L.A., and so many amazing songwriters call Los Angeles their 'Home Sweet Home,'” Sixx explained in a statement to Billboard.

“Because of American Idol a lot of great, timeless, classic songs have not only been re-interpreted by the next generation of talented singers but have also been re-introduced to mainstream audiences and younger generations of music fans for the last two decades,” the rocker continued. “As a songwriter myself, that’s something I really appreciate so when I was invited to appear on this Sunday’s episode I did not hesitate.”

Sixx is no stranger to reality TV. The legendary bassist appeared on several episodes of LA Ink, as well as his bandmate Tommy Lee’s short-lived series Battleground Earth. Appearances on Dr. Phil, Piers Morgan Live, Behind the Music and a stint as a panelist on Hollywood Squares are among his further television credits.

Motley Crue are set to embark on the Stadium Tour alongside Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett starting in June.

American Idol airs Sunday and Monday night at 8pm on ABC and streaming on Hulu.