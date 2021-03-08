Singer-Songwriter Amy Allen Inspires Maine

"Mainers who inspire Maine" is a feature of Townsquare Media that showcases unique individuals from Maine that have gone above and beyond the call of duty and serve as a wonderful example for us all.

Mainers who inspire Maine is happy to introduce you to a very special Mainer, Amy Allen. Amy is a singer and songwriter who hails from Windham. Amy has shared her songs and song writing skills all over the state of Maine and around the world by collaborating with major musical acts.

Amy has written songs for Halsey, Sam Smith, Harry Styles, and Shawn Mendes to name a few. She penned the hit "Back to you" with Selena Gomez and wrote and performed the national #1 hit "Heaven".

Even Forbes magazine has given Amy accolades as one of their Top Entrepreneurs under 30.

Amy Allen is an inspiration to Mainers showing you can reach for the stars and make your dreams come true no matter where you begin.

