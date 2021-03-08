Northern Carleton Civic Centre in Florenceville-Bristol Expansion

The Government of Canada will provide $5.5 million in funding for the expansion of the Northern Carleton Civic Centre in Florenceville-Bristol.

The McCain foundation, along with private donors and the town will contribute an additional $3.5 million for the project.

The expansion will add meeting space, a community gym, gymnastics area, indoor walking track and community multipurpose room, along with other gathering and recreation spaces.

Mayor Carl Kurtis said, "This project will greatly enhance the quality of life of the residents of Florenceville-Bristol, as well as surrounding areas. This expansion to our Civic Centre will make this complex the hub of our region year-round, and we are very excited to add these recreational components to our facility."