Fully Vaccinated People May Gather Without Masks Per CDC

According to the Maine CDC's Monday update, the cumulative number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Maine is now at 45,926 an increase of 474 since Friday, 132 since Sunday. 35,907 of those cases are confirmed while 10,019 are deemed probable.

There were 2 deaths over the weekend bringing the total number of deaths to 706. 1,571 patients have had to be hospitalized at some point. 67 are currently hospitalized with 16 in intensive care and 8 on a ventilator.

422,935 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 270,423 having had one dose and 152,152 having had both doses.

Governor Mills announced reopening plans ahead of tourism season which has already begun with Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island being added to the list of exempt states that may travel here without prior testing or quarantine joining Vermont and New Hampshire. By the end of the month, Indoor gatherings will be at 50% capacity and outdoor gatherings at 75% capacity.

In a long-awaited announcement from the CDC, those who are fully-vaccinated may gather without masks or social distancing. In addition, vaccinated persons may also visit persons at low-risk for a severe case of COVID-19. The CDC announcement can be viewed below:

If you have symptoms of the coronavirus, including a runny nose, sore throat, dry cough, fever and in severe cases, difficulty breathing, the Maine CDC says you should call your doctor before going in so that they can prepare for your arrival. The Maine CDC continues to update with new information daily. Keep checking on our mobile app or website to get the latest.

