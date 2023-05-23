Silver Alert for a Missing 72-Year-old Woman From Penobscot

The Maine Warden Service has issued a Silver Alert for a Penobscot woman who has dementia.

When Was She Last Seen?

Marjorie May, 72, of Penobscot was last seen at 3:45 Monday afternoon. According to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Lieutenant Thomas Pickering, Mrs. May left her home in Penobscot at that time on foot and never returned.

What Does She Look Like?

She's described as a white female, 5'6" tall, 136 pounds, with gray hair, and blue eyes. Mrs. May was last seen wearing a lime green fleece over a burgundy turtleneck, with jeans and sneakers.

Who Do We Call If We See Her?

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Bangor Regional Communications Center at 207-973-3747.