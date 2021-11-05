The Nackawic RCMP responded to a report Friday morning of an incident involving a firearm on the Trans-Canada Highway outside Nackawic.

Police say at about 9:30 a.m., an individual travelling in a vehicle eastbound on Highway 2 discharged a firearm towards two Justice and Public Safety peace officers who were on duty in a marked vehicle. One officer was transported to hospital with minor injuries and was later released. The second peace officer is uninjured.

RCMP are releasing details of the vehicle and one of the individuals involved, and are hoping information from the public will help in the investigation. The vehicle is described as smaller four-door car, believed to be dark grey or silver.

Police believe there were three occupants inside the vehicle at the time. The driver is thought to be a Caucasian man in his early-20s. At the time, he was wearing a black ball cap and dark lensed glasses. A description of the other two occupants is not available at this time.

Police on the Scene in Nackawic on Friday

The New Brunswick RCMP are in the Nackawic area as they continue to investigate, according to Cpl. Hans Ouellette. Residents in the area may notice an increased police presence, including Specialized Policing Services, such as the RCMP Police Dog Services and RCMP Helicopter. Please avoid the area to allow police to work. An Alert Ready message will be issued should there be a need.

RCMP ask for help from public to locate suspects

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Nackawic RCMP at 506-575-6200. Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Further information and photos can be found here.

