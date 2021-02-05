Senate Passes Bill Limiting Income Guidelines for Next Stimulus
According to WABI, the United States Senate has passed an amendment to Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. The amendment, brought forward by Senators Collins and Manchin and co-sponsored by 14 other senators, including Maine's Angus King, aims to make sure stimulus checks get to the Americans who need them most.
In a statement by Senator Susan Collins (R-ME),
