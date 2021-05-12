See Gordon Ramsay’s Epic Maine Trip on National Geographic in June

Gordon Ramsay

Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay is one of the most beloved celebrity chefs despite his frequent, yelling and swearing at the contestants on Hell's Kitchen. I suppose that's part of his charm. Especially since's he's the absolute opposite when working with children. People love him so much that they'll tag him in videos on TikTok just to get praised (or more likely ROASTED) by the man himself.

2020 Visit to Maine

Ramsay made headlines in September of 2020 after he was spotted at a few local eateries such as The Porthole in Portland.

He was traveling with a film crew but little was known about his trip until now.

Uncharted

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted is a series on National Geographic that began in 2019. In the show, Ramsay travels the world learning and eating his way through the local food scene.

The Portland Press Herald describes the Maine episode as "a love letter to Maine and its passion for local foods...Ramsay's goal...is to cook so well with Maine ingredients that locals will declare him a Mainer."

Despite his harsh persona Maine chef, Melissa Kelly who was his featured "local food legend" said that Ramsay was "Very talented, very smart. Fun. Lots of energy - a ball of energy."

Highlights to look forward to in the Maine episode is Ramsay attempting to bait and release lobster traps, diving for clams, and a cook-off appropriately located next to a lighthouse.

Catch Maine on Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted on National Geographic on June 13th at 9 p.m.

