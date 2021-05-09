When casting for biographical projects are first announced, you may not always fully get the casting choices until you see the actors in character. As such, Hulu have released their first photos of actor Sebastian Stan and actress Lily James as Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and his ex, Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson, for the limited series Pam & Tommy.

The series will center on the sex tape controversy surrounding the couple in the mid-'90s with Seth Rogen, who is also executive producing, cast as the man who stole the couple's sex tape. At the time, the publishing of a celebrity sex tape was somewhat of a novelty, though other celebs with have their bedroom antics leaked in years following. Lee and Anderson were married between 1995-1998

The series also stars Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling and Andrew Dice Clay among others.

Both Stan and James shared shots from photo shoots in character with each sharing a quote from the person they are playing. Stan posted the Lee quote "We don't stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing," while posing shirtless on the hood of a convertible.

James used the Anderson quote, “It’s great to be blonde. With low expectations it’s very easy to surprise people” while showing off her blonde locks in a tight fitting black top. Check out both below.

Seth Rogen also shared a few photo posts via his social media account, adding, "My co-stars Sebastian and Lily are a lot cooler than I am."

The Pam & Tommy series was announced last December, with neither Lee nor Anderson having involvement in the series.

Stan was most recently seen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and other credits include Hot Tub Time Machine, The Martian and Ricki and the Flash. James' credits include Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again, Baby Driver, Yesterday and TV's Downton Abbey.

Though the first look photos were published, an official release date for the series has not been revealed.