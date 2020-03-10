Second Person Arrested for Maine Homicide Last Fall

State Police say a second person has been charged in connection with a Richmond homicide last fall.

30-year-old Chanda Lilly of Augusta was arrested Tuesday by State Police detectives. She is charged with felony murder, and taken to the Kennebec County Jail.

Lilly is the second person charged in connection with the death of Andrew Sherman, who was found dead inside his Richmond home October 11. Detectives say Sherman likely died in late September.

42-year-old Tyon Shuron of Augusta was arrested February 6 and charged with murder.

Lilly will make her first court appearance in Sagadahoc County Superior Court in Bath at 11 AM Wednesday.