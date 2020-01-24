Second Pedestrian Fatality this Week in Bangor, Maine

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says one person has died after being hit by a car Thursday evening in Orrington.

It happened on the River Road just after 5:30 p.m. Police are not releasing the person's identity at this time.

It was the second pedestrian fatality in the Bangor area this past week.

A man who was seriously injured when he was struck by a car while crossing the street in front of the Bangor Police Department on the evening of January 14 has died from his injuries.

Bangor police say 61-year-old Peter McIntosh passed away on Wednesday. An investigation into the crash continues. No charges have been filed.