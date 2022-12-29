The Sears Hometown Store in Caribou is liquidating its items as part of an announced closure. A Sears Hometown Store in Farmington is also liquidating as it gets ready to close as well. This comes after the Sears Hometown Store in Fort Kent announced its closure in 2019.

The Sears Hometown Stores in Caribou and Farmington are the Last Two in Maine

The Caribou and Farmington Sears Hometown stores are the last two in the state of Maine. There are a total of 115 Sears Hometown Stores that are part of the closures across the United States. It’s happening in 36 states and in Puerto Rico.

Sears Stores Across the United States and Puerto Rico are Closing

There were 142 Sears and Kmart stores that shut their doors in 2018 as Sears Holdings Corp restructured and underwent Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Get our free mobile app

Items Being Liquidated at Big Discounts

Some of the stores are offering discounts up to 40% on select items. The liquidated merchandise ranges from Craftsman tools to Kenmore appliances to items for lawn care and gardening.

For More Information about the Caribou and Farming Stores

The Sears Hometown Store in Caribou is located at 57 Sweden St. You can get more information about the business on their homepage and follow them on Facebook. The Sears Hometown Store in Farmington, Maine is located at 632 Wilton Rd. Follow them on Facebook.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.